Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Done for Week 17
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ramczyk (hip) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ramczyk exited with the injury in the first half and was not able to return. In his absence, Landon Young should continue to fill at right tackle.
