Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Exits practice early Thursday
Ramczyk (undisclosed) left Thursday's practice early with an apparent injury, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Ramczyk appears to be battling another ailment after being limited earlier in training camp with an unspecified injury. At this point Ramczyk has not been ruled out for Saturday's preseason contest against the Texans. However, with training camp winding down, the former Wisconsin Badger needs as many reps as possible as he competes for starter snaps at left tackle.
