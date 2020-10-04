Ramczyk (concussion) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.

The reigning All-Pro tackle was taken to the medical tent early in the second half, after being injured during an Alvin Kamara red-zone rush attempt near the 11-minute mark of the third quarter. Ramczyk was promptly transported from the medical tent to the locker room, effectively putting an end to his day. Before having a chance to return for New Orleans' Week 5 matchup against the Chargers, Ramczyk will have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol. He is benefitted, at least, by the fact that he'll be afforded an extra day to recover, with the Saints not kicking off again until next Monday night.