Ramczyk (knee) may not be medically cleared to suit up for the 2024 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Ramczyk's knee isn't responding as the Saints hope, and that the team is unclear when the veteran right tackle will be cleared for action. The knee injury forced Ramczyk to miss the final four games of the 2023 season, and current backup Landon Young (knee) was a notable downgrade once plugged into the starting lineup. If Ramczyk's recovery does bleed into the regular season, it will be a significant blow to New Orleans' entire O-line.