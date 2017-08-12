Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Returns to practice
After being sidelined nearly a week with an unspecified injury, Ramczyk returned to practice Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.
Ramczyke was taken with the last pick of the first round in the 2017 draft. He fell a bit due to a hip injury that needed to be surgically repaired. Assuming he remains healthy. the rookie projects to start at left tackle in Week 1 protecting quarterback Drew Brees' blindside.
