Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Sheds injury designation
RotoWire Staff
Ramczyk (hip) is not on the team's injury report Wednesday.
Ramczyk was forced out early Week 17 against the Eagles. However, it appears the veteran lineman has made a quick recovery, and he should suit up Sunday against the Panthers.
