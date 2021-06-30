Ramczyk is signing a five-year, $96 million extension with the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 32nd overall pick from the 2017 draft is now the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, and his new deal reportedly includes $60 million guaranteed. Ramczyk has started 63 of a possible 64 games through four pro seasons, earning a spot on the All-Rookie Team in 2017 and First Team All-Pro honors in 2019.
More News
-
Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Clear of injury designation•
-
Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Heading to locker room•
-
Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Undergoes offseason procedure•
-
Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Exits practice early Thursday•