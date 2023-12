Ramczyk (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Ramczyk continues to deal with a lingering knee issue, which also kept him out for Week 15 against the Giants. The short week likely didn't do the veteran offensive tackle any favors in getting healthy enough to suit up for Week 16. Landon Young will be expected to get the start at right tackle in Ramczyk's absence.