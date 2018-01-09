Saints' Sae Tautu: Returns to New Orleans
Tautu signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Monday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Tautu was waived by the Saints in August with an injury settlement after placed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain earlier in the month. A full offseason in the team's program should help the 25-year-old's chances of cracking the 53-man roster in 2018.
