Tautu is dealing with a knee injury and underwent an MRI on Sunday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Early reports indicate that the injury in question could be an MCL sprain, but we'll have to wait and see before this can be confirmed. Tautu, a rookie out of BYU, will likely have to perform well during the preseason in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.