Tautu underwent an MRI Sunday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Early reports indicate that the injury under question could be an MCL sprain, but we'll have to wait and see before this can be confirmed. Tautu hails from BYU and will likely have to perform well during the preseason if he hopes to latch onto the team moving forward.

