Saints' Sae Tautu: Waived/injured on Tuesday
Tautu (knee) was waived/injured by the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
There's still no detailed description of what Tautu injured in his knee, but he's being waived nonetheless. The undrafted rookie was a unlikely to make the 53-man roster anyways, and if he clears waivers, he'll be designated for injured reserve.
