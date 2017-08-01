Tautu (knee) was waived/injured by the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

There's still no detailed description of what Tautu injured in his knee, but he's being waived nonetheless. The undrafted rookie was a unlikely to make the 53-man roster anyways, and if he clears waivers, he'll be designated for injured reserve.

