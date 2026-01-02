Toure signed with the Saints' active roster Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The 27-year-old's last in-game action came with the Packers in 2023, when he appeared in 11 contests and caught eight of 18 targets for 78 yards. Now in New Orleans, Toure is expected to operate as one of the Saints' top wideouts in the Week 18 matchup against the Falcons, playing alongside Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and Ronnie Bell.