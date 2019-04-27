The Saints selected Hampton in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Hampton is the second safety taken by the Saints on Day 3, showing the team's commitment to bolstering its depth behind Vonn bell. The Rutgers product is rangy 6-foot-1 that can eat up space in a hurry with 4.48 speed in the 40-yard dash. Hampton profiles as a special teamer to begin his career.