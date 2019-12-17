Play

Hampton was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hampton played 16 defensive snaps and made the first tackle of his career during Monday's win over the Colts, but he'll end up missing the closing the stretch of the season. The movee creates space on the 53-man roster for waiver claim Janoris Jenkins.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories