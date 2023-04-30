Thompson is slated to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Thompson finished with at least 500 rushing yards and a 100 receiving yards in each of his final four seasons at Texas Tech. During that stretch, he complied 38 touchdowns with double-digit touchdown campaigns in 2019 and 2021. Thompson joins Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller as new arrivals to a running back group led by Alvin Kamara, who is set for trial this summer stemming from a February 2022 incident. Until that case concludes, it's difficult to project what New Orleans' backfield will look like.