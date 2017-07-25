Kelemete (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

It isn't clear what Kelemete is dealing with. He'll become eligible for the regular season PUP list if he remains on this list through the end of training camp.

