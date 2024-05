Lemieux (biceps) participated in OTAs last week, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Lemieux missed most of the 2023 campaign with a ruptured biceps, but he was able to take the field last week with his new squad and saw first-team reps during OTAs. Although he could earn a starting role, the Oregon product is ultimately expected to be a depth option at guard for the Saints behind projected starters, Cesar Ruiz and Nick Saldiveri.