Lemieux suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Lemieux was seen limping off the field during the closing seconds of the first half, but he was starting at center for the start of the third quarter. His ability to return suggests that his injury isn't severe, but the Saints will provide an update on its severity once Lemieux undergoes further tests. The 2020 fifth-rounder signed a contract with the Saints in early August and appeared in seven games (four starts) for New Orleans in 2024.