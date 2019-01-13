Rankins is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rankins was carted off the first in the first quarter after suffering the previously undisclosed leg injury. The news couldn't be much worse for the 24-year-old, as a torn Achilles would likely spell an end to his season and result in an exhaustive recovery process. The injury is unlikely to be confirmed until after Sunday's game or perhaps Monday. Taylor Stallworth and David Onyemata are seeing increased roles at defensive tackle for the Saints.