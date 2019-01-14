An MRI has confirmed that Rankins tore his Achilles during Sunday's divisional-round victory over Philadelphia, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Rankins is in store for a lengthy recovery process that typically lasts six-to-nine months for severe Achilles injuries. It's thus far from certain that he'll be ready to play in time for the 2019 season opener. In the interim, Taylor Stallworth figures to be much more involved in the defensive gameplan for the remainder of the postseason.