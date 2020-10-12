Rankins (thumb) is active for Monday's game versus the Chargers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Rankins didn't practice Saturday due to this injury, but he'll be able to play through the issue, perhaps with some sort of protection on the thumb. The Louisville product is expected to start at nose tackle where he has posted three tackles this year.
