Rankins exited Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles with an apparent leg injury, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Rankins went down in the first quarter immediately calling for assistance from the athletic trainers, and was eventually carted off the field. Taylor Stallworth and David Onyemata will see increased work at defensive tackle for the Saints as Rankins represents a huge loss for the defense.

