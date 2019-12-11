Rankins (ankle) is in danger of missing the rest of the season, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins was forced out of Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers with a right ankle injury, and he's now weighing his options to figure out if he'll be able to play again this year. With defensive end Marcus Davenport expected to have season-ending foot surgery, the Saints suddenly appear thin along the defensive line, an area that's been a strength for them for most of the season. The only good news is that Rankins' injury isn't on the same leg where he suffered a torn Achilles in January. The 2016 first-round pick has 16 sacks in 51 regular-season games, including two in 10 appearances this year.