Rankins (knee) is believed to have suffered a mild MCL sprain during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rankins' initial diagnosis appears to have brought good news, after the 26-year-old defensive tackle went down with what appeared to be a serious injury versus Chicago. He's scheduled for an MRI on Monday to officially confirm the severity of his knee issue.
