Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to be cleared
Rankins (Achilles) is expected to be activated from the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports
Rankins was originally placed on the PUP list July 23 after tearing his Achilles on Jan. 13. When healthy, the 25-year-old is expected to shoulder a starting role in New Orleans' defensive front. Rankins started in each regular-season game for the Saints over the last two seasons, logging 1,253 defensive snaps.
