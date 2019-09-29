Barring a setback in warmups, Rankins (Achilles) is expected to play in Sunday night's game against Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A return in Week 5 of 6 seemed to be more likely heading into this game, but as evidenced by this news, Rankins has made significant strides to make a return to the field earlier. As always, check the game inactives before kick off to officially confirm the 2016 first-round pick's status, but his return would be a real boost to the Saints defensive front.