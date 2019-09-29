Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to make 2019 debut
Barring a setback in warmups, Rankins (Achilles) is expected to play in Sunday night's game against Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A return in Week 5 of 6 seemed to be more likely heading into this game, but as evidenced by this news, Rankins has made significant strides to make a return to the field earlier. As always, check the game inactives before kick off to officially confirm the 2016 first-round pick's status, but his return would be a real boost to the Saints defensive front.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Trending in right direction•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Out versus Seahawks•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Logs limited practice•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Still hampered by injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4