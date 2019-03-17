Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to miss start of 2019
Rankins (Achilles) likely will open the 2019 regular season on the PUP list, which would rule him out for the first six weeks, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The 24-year-old defensive tackle suffered a torn Achilles in the divisional round of the playoffs, giving him less than eight months to recover before Week 1 of 2019. With their top defensive tackle expected to miss at least six games at the beginning of the season, New Orleans acquired some depth in the form of Malcom Brown, a 320-pounder who has started 51 games in four seasons since the Patriots selected him at No. 32 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. While he can't replace Rankins as a pass rusher, Brown should at least help against the run.
