Rankins had two tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Rankins absolutely embarrassed guard Clint Boling on his third-quarter sack, walking the Bengals offensive lineman into the lap of quarterback Andy Dalton. While Rankins has just 23 total tackles, his five sacks rank second on the team and are the fourth-most among all NFL defensive linemen. The elite quickness that made Rankins a first-round pick in 2016 has been on display this season, making Rankins a potentially appealing option in deeper IDP leagues.

