Rankins finished with five tackles (three solo), 2.5 tackles for a loss and a sack in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers.
In just one game of play, Rankins eclipsed his season tackle total and recorded his first sack of 2020. He's had a slow start to the season but will look to stay on track in Week 7 against Carolina.
