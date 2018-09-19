Saints' Sheldon Rankins: First sack of season
Rankins recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack across 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Rankins played in 81 percent of the Saints defensive snaps, good for second-highest on the defensive line only behind Cameron Jordan. A run-stuffer, Rankins does not reach the quarterback often, as he recorded a season-total of two sacks last season.
