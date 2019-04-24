Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Gets fifth-year option
The Saints are exercising their fifth-year option on Rankins, who is expected to miss the early part of the 2019 season after suffering a torn Achilles on Jan. 13, The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The fifth-year option applies to 2020 and is guaranteed for injury only. It was probably an easy decision even with a lengthy rehab process ahead, as Rankins is coming off a breakout 2018 with 40 tackles (26 solo) and eight sacks in 16 games (all starts). The 12th overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft recently celebrated his 25th birthday and likely will open his fourth pro season on the PUP list.
