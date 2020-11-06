The Saints place Rankins (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.
Rankins has missed practice all week while tending to a mild MCL sprain, and now he'll miss a minimum of three games. He'll be eligible to return Week 12 against the Broncos, and with no serious damage to his knee, that timeline looks realistic. David Onyemata should bump into a starting defensive tackle role until Rankins returns, and there should be a fair amount of reps left behind for Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle.
