Rankins (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears due to a knee injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rankins was forced out of the first half of Sunday's contest due to what appeared to be a significant left knee injury, but he was able to walk to the locker room under his own strength. David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle are candidates to see increased snaps if Rankins can't return versus Chicago.