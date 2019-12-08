Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Leaves game Sunday
Rankins (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
It's unclear how Rankins picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit the game late in the third quarter. As long as the 2016 first-round pick is sidelined, look for David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle to be in line to receive an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Returning to action•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to make 2019 debut•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Trending in right direction•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.