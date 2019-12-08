Play

Rankins (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.

It's unclear how Rankins picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit the game late in the third quarter. As long as the 2016 first-round pick is sidelined, look for David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle to be in line to receive an uptick in snaps.

