Rankins (Achilles) practiced in a limited fashion Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins was limited Thursday as well. The 25-year-old is working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in January. For now, Rankins' status for Monday's season opener against Houston is obviously questionable at best.

