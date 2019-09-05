Rankins was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Rankins is working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered January, and he also appears to now be battling a hamstring issue. The Saints could opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery, so it remains to be seen whether Rankins will manage to suit up Week 1 against the Texans.

