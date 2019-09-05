Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Limited Thursday
Rankins was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
Rankins is working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered January, and he also appears to now be battling a hamstring issue. The Saints could opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery, so it remains to be seen whether Rankins will manage to suit up Week 1 against the Texans.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Still weeks from return•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Removed from PUP list•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to be cleared•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Placed on PUP list•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Gets fifth-year option•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Expected to miss start of 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...