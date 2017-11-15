Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Logs best game of season
Rankins notched his first sack and interception of the season in Sunday's dominant victory over the Bills.
Rankins was only on the field for 28 defensive snaps (58.0 percent), but he made his presence felt. The 23-year-old intercepted opposing quarterback Tyrod Taylor mid-way through the third quarter, which resulted in a 27-yard return. He will look to carry his momentum into the Saints' Week 11 matchup versus the Redskins.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Plays in Sunday's preseason tilt•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Strained Achilles•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Second straight game with sack•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Notches sack and forced fumble in Week 12•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Active Sunday•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...