Rankins notched his first sack and interception of the season in Sunday's dominant victory over the Bills.

Rankins was only on the field for 28 defensive snaps (58.0 percent), but he made his presence felt. The 23-year-old intercepted opposing quarterback Tyrod Taylor mid-way through the third quarter, which resulted in a 27-yard return. He will look to carry his momentum into the Saints' Week 11 matchup versus the Redskins.