Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Logs limited practice
Rankins (Achilles) was officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Rankins was forced to miss the first two games of the season while dealing with the injury, so it's good news that he's logging some practice time. He'll likely have to log a full practice session in order to suit up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and if he sits again, it will likely be Mario Edwards and David Onyemate rotating at defensive tackle again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....