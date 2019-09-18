Rankins (Achilles) was officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins was forced to miss the first two games of the season while dealing with the injury, so it's good news that he's logging some practice time. He'll likely have to log a full practice session in order to suit up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and if he sits again, it will likely be Mario Edwards and David Onyemate rotating at defensive tackle again.