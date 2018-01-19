Rankins recorded 26 tackles (16 solo), two sacks, one pass defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 16 games in 2017.

The 2016, 12th overall selection's performance in 2017 may look underwhelming on paper, but the defensive tackle had a major impact transforming the Saints' defense in 2017. Although he played seven more games than his rookie season, Rankins statistical totals almost mirror his rookie totals -- his sack total was also cut in half in 2017. However, Rankins split time on the inside and outside of the defensive line for portions of the season, filling in for Alex Okafor (Achilles), who ended up on injured reserve. Playing defensive tackle doesn't necessarily draw great statistical numbers, but Rankins' leadership and playmaking ability deems him one of the most valuable members of the Saints' defense.