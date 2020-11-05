Rankins was sidelined at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.
Thursday marked the second consecutive missed practice for Rankins, so his chances to suit up in Sunday night's game against Tampa Bay appear in some jeopardy. Rankins left last week's win over Chicago with the knee injury, which was believed to be a mild MCL sprain. There were no reports of serious damage from his MRI on Monday, but if Rankins is forced to suit Week 9, David Onyemata would be in line for a start at defensive tackle.
More News
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Escapes with minor sprain•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Leaves field with knee injury•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: First sack of 2020•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Active for MNF, as expected•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: On track for MNF•
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Pops up on injury report•