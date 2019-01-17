Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Moves to injured reserve
Rankins (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Rankins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's divisional-round win over the Eagles, and is set to undergo surgery at some point this week. The Saints signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker to bolster their depth at the position, with Tyeler Davison likely to be the largest beneficiary of Rankins' absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...