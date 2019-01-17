Rankins (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's divisional-round win over the Eagles, and is set to undergo surgery at some point this week. The Saints signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker to bolster their depth at the position, with Tyeler Davison likely to be the largest beneficiary of Rankins' absence.