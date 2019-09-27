Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Officially questionable for Sunday
Rankins (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
It still seems like a bit of a long shot for Rankings to suit up this weekend, as the defensive tackle has said that a return for Week 5 or 6 is much more likely. However, the questionable tag at least leaves the door open for Rankings, and he will likely end up being a game-time decision Sunday.
