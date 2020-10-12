Rankins (thumb) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Rankins popped up on the injury report Saturday when he was unable to practice, but it appears the 2016 first-round pick will play through the issue. He'll likely wear some sort of protection on the thumb, whether it's a cast of a club.
