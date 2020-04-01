Rankins (ankle) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp, Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football reports.

The 26-year-old was limited to begin the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles, and he eventually underwent preemptive surgery on the other leg to help prevent further issues with that Achilles. Rankins appeared in 10 games in 2019 and had 10 tackles and two sacks, and his return to full healthy for 2020 would be a significant boost for the defensive line.