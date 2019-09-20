Rankins (Achilles) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins will put his season debut on hold for a third straight week despite being able to practice in a limited fashion this week. The Saints are likely itching to have Rankins back after he posted 40 tackles and eight sacks last year. David Onyemata will start at defensive tackle in his place.