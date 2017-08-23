Rankins (achilles) saw 19 defensive snaps in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Rankins ended last season with a strained achilles in Week 17 but he hasn't been held back by the injury whatsoever in 2017. He came off the bench Sunday while Tony McDaniel got the start at defensive tackle, but Rankins is still expected to be a starter come the regular season.