Rankins (thumb) didn't practice Saturday and is questionable for Monday's game versus the Chargers.
Rankins made his first appearance on the injury report Saturday, but it sounds like he could still play. If he in fact suits up, the 2016 first-round pick could work with a club on his hand to protect the injured thumb.
