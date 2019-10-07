Rankins finished with three tackles (three solo), one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Appearing in his first game of the season after recovering from a torn Achilles, Rankins made an immediate impact. He racked up three tackles and a sack in his 2019-20 debut, and it's likely his role grows after this week, making him worth a pickup where available.