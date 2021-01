Rankins finished with two tackles (both solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Rankins was the only Saints defender to sack Mitchell Trubisky on the afternoon. He finished the 2020 season with just 1.5 sacks -- the lowest mark of his five-year career -- but he'll look to get back on track in this year's playoffs. His next chance to get to the quarterback will come in the NFC divisional round against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.